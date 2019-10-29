Halloween 2019 events happening across North Alabama

Halloween is approaching and children (and many adults, too) are ready to dress up and go out hunting for treats.
WAAY 31 is working to compile a list of Halloween events happening in North Alabama.
Did we miss an event? Let us know the details in the comments section below or email us at newsroom@waaytv.com. Happy Halloween!
DeKalb County:
- The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Halloween with a block party on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Limestone County:
- Trunk or Treat on the Square in Athens will be downtown on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If there is inclement weather, the event will be at the Limestone County Event Center at 114 W. Pryor Street.
Madison County:
- The Spooky Space Spectacular will be on Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five.
- The Family Friendly Murder Mystery Dinner will be on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Lowry House. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for kids.
- Trick-or-Treat at the Library is on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until closing at the Huntsville/ Madison County Main Public Library.
Marshall County
- Guardians of Alabama and the Eastside Baptist Church are holding a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 2000 Fry Gap Road. The event flyer says there will be bikes, cars and candy.
- The city of Boaz says the Monster Mash at the Mill will be Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boaz Parks and Rec Center at 314 North King Street.
We also want to compile a list of when local neighborhoods and other areas say is the preferred trick-or-treating time. Read more on that here.
