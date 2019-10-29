Clear
Halloween 2019 events happening across North Alabama

Did we miss an event? Let us know the details in the comments section below or email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Halloween is approaching and children (and many adults, too) are ready to dress up and go out hunting for treats.

WAAY 31 is working to compile a list of Halloween events happening in North Alabama.

DeKalb County: 

  • The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Halloween with a block party on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Limestone County:

  • Trunk or Treat on the Square in Athens will be downtown on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If there is inclement weather, the event will be at the Limestone County Event Center at 114 W. Pryor Street.

Madison County:

  • The Spooky Space Spectacular will be on Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five.
  • The Family Friendly Murder Mystery Dinner will be on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Lowry House. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for kids.
  • Trick-or-Treat at the Library is on Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until closing at the Huntsville/ Madison County Main Public Library.

Marshall County

  • Guardians of Alabama and the Eastside Baptist Church are holding a Trunk or Treat event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 2000 Fry Gap Road. The event flyer says there will be bikes, cars and candy.
  • The city of Boaz says the Monster Mash at the Mill will be Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boaz Parks and Rec Center at 314 North King Street. 

We also want to compile a list of when local neighborhoods and other areas say is the preferred trick-or-treating time. Read more on that here.

