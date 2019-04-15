Hall of fame coach Danny Petty celebrates his retirement

Danny Petty has announcement he's retiring from coaching. The hall of fame basketball coach, who won 776 games and three state championships, announced tonight that he is stepping down after nearly five decades guiding varsity teams. Petty, 68, had been at James Clemens for the past five seasons.

Petty has retired twice previously. First, from the Alabama system in 1997 to coach in Tennessee. Then, in 2012, he retired following a six-year run with the Bob Jones boys. That retirement only lasted around 105 days when he decided to come back to coach the Bob Jones girls team for two seasons. Coach Petty then moved to Madison crosstown rival James Clemens for his final job.

Petty plans to use his new-found free time to travel, continue playing in the National Senior Games and get in better shape.

Petty was the first Alabama boys basketball coach to win state titles at three schools, doing so at Bob Jones (2010), Madison Academy (2006) and J.O. Johnson (1987).

Petty was an Alabama coach of the year in 2010 (6A), 2006 (3A) and 1987 (6A), and a Tennessee district coach of the year in 2000. He was also named the 2010 Alabama boys basketball coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Petty was a north Alabama basketball legend before he ever got into coaching. During his senior season at Lee-Huntsville, he made the winning shot of the 1968 Class 4A state title game against Gadsden and was named tournament MVP. Petty was a member of The Huntsville Times 1960s All-Decade Team.

Petty went on to play at Snead State and Athens State. He continues to compete through the years, winning gold at the 2013 National Senior Games, silver in 2009 and bronze in 2007.

Petty was inducted into the the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and into the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.

Among Petty’s most recognizable past players are former Alabama starter Levi Randolph (Bob Jones), UAH men’s coach Lennie Acuff (J.O. Johnson) and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (Bob Jones). Other Petty pupils included J.O. Johnson’s Bob Ford and Anthony Johnson, who were juniors on Lipscomb’s 1986 NAIA national championship team; Bob Jones’ Jeffery Moss, who helped Murray State reach the 2015 NIT quarterfinals; and Hazel Green’s Greg Watson, who would go on to coach the Trojans, and whose Crestview, Florida team recently won a state title.