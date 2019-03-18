Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Haleyville woman pronounced dead after crash in Franklin County

The wreck happened 10 miles north of Haleyville.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Alabama State Troopers, a single vehicle crash that happened at 3:05 p.m. on Monday has claimed the life of a Haleyville woman, 71-year-old Carolyn Nicholson.

Officials say she was killed when the F-250 pickup truck she was driving left the road and struck a tree on County Road 93 in Franklin County. Troopers say Nicholson was med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The wreck happened 10 miles north of Haleyville, and Nicholson was wearing her seatbelt at the time. State Troopers are investigating the crash.

No further information is available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events