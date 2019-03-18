Haleyville woman pronounced dead after crash in Franklin County

According to Alabama State Troopers, a single vehicle crash that happened at 3:05 p.m. on Monday has claimed the life of a Haleyville woman, 71-year-old Carolyn Nicholson.
Officials say she was killed when the F-250 pickup truck she was driving left the road and struck a tree on County Road 93 in Franklin County. Troopers say Nicholson was med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The wreck happened 10 miles north of Haleyville, and Nicholson was wearing her seatbelt at the time. State Troopers are investigating the crash.
No further information is available.
