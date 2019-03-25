Photos: Hail reported in Madison County

Photo Gallery 1 Images
WAAY 31 has received reports of hail falling in Meridianville, Moores Mill and New Market in Madison County.
A viewer, James Thompson, shared photos he says were taken of hail in Moores Mill.
