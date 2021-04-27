Hackleburg reflects on deadly tornado from 10 years ago

The small town of Hackleburg is reflecting on the deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through their town 10 years ago.

Residents are choosing to focus on the positives rather than dwelling on what was lost.

"We lost everything we had at the time, so just thankful that our lives were spared, material things can be replaced," says Erin Flanagan.

Flanagan was a high school senior when the tornado hit.

"We had to finish our school year in churches, actually," says Flanagan.

She describes the tornado as something that didn't even feel like reality.

"It was like a movie, that's how I've always described it," explained Flanagan.

But rather than think of everything that was lost that day, she chooses to think of the strength of her community.

"I just try to look back and think about the positives that have happened, you know, all the people who have come together to help us and just blessed is how I can describe it," says Flanagan.

On Tuesday, Hackleburg held a ceremony to remember those lost and reflect on their growing community.

"It's about, to me, one word. And that word is community," says House Representative Jamie Kiel.

They shut down the streets and formed a human cross, followed by 25 seconds of silence to remember the 25 lives lost. Although the ceremony was somber, it was hopeful, as well, as people remarked on the resilience of their community.

"It is amazing where you are at today compared to 10 years ago," Kiel said while speaking to the community.