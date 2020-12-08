Hackers strike computers at Helen Keller birthplace in Tuscumbia

Computers at a top North Alabama tourist attraction got hit by hackers.

The director at Helen Keller’s birthplace Ivy Green in Tuscumbia said the hackers took all her contact information.

No financial information was compromised.

“I wish people would use their energy for other things,” said Sue Pilkilton, Ivy Green Executive Director. “It’s just really a lot of extra work we don’t need.”

Pilkilton said the computer system was hit twice in the spring, but it was caught quickly after the foundation received an email about a donation the group sent itself.

She is working with authorities in the wake of these attacks.