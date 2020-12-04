Habitat for Humanity adds new subdivision in Madison County

A unique new subdivision in Huntsville offers new hope for realizing the American dream of owning a home.

This is the first subdivision the Madison County office has worked on, and so far, four of the 31 homes have been completed and residents have moved in.

"I never really thought at my age, I'm 25, that we would be able to be in a home," said Sasha Irby, Habitat for Humanity home recipient.

Irby says she is grateful for what Habitat for Humanity has given her. She and her family moved into their new home in August.

"We completed all of our volunteer hours and all the other requirements habitat has. Once those were completed, we volunteered with the house. Everything was quick and easy. We were able to move in almost immediately after that," Irby said.

Habitat for Humanity of Madison County received $18,000 from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

"We were selected to be one of the recipients under their neighborhoods and community and because this project just fits right in with building, community and neighbors," said Myra Sanderson, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Madison County.

And she says that once a person is approved for the program, they have to meet several checkpoints before moving into their house.

"They have to do those 350 sweat equity hours. They have to have an ability to pay a mortgage back, so they have to have some qualifying areas that they met there. And then, they have to have a need," said Sanderson.

Irby and her family used to live in a cramped apartment, so having a house gives them the freedom to make certain decisions.

"It's just nice, because now we can do things like our son being able to have a playground. Christmas, we got him a trampoline," Irby said.

Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to social distance, homes will be completed within five months instead of three. But phase one of the project is on track to be completed by the end of 2021 and will have 12 of the 31 homes.

If you are interested in applying for a Habitat for Humanity home in Madison County, go to habitatmadisonco.org.