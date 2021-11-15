Huntsville survivor remembers deadly 1989 Airport Road Tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day that will go down as one of Huntsville's worst disasters.

An EF-4 tornado with 200 mile per hour winds devastated the city leaving 21 people dead and more than 500 other injured. The destructive tornado was first reported around Redstone Arsenal where it tossed vehicles around like matchsticks. The path of the storm followed Airport Road East and beyond.

Current Huntsville City Council member Bill Kling had just started on the council back in 1989, he was inside his apartment off Airport Road.

“It got louder and louder and louder and then bam," Kling told WAAY 31 Monday. "Next thing I knew I was on the ground, the roof was gone, the windows were blown out, and there was a tree that was 2 feet away from me."

Kling was in shock but he was alive. He made his way down the hallway to check on neighbors and then looked out into the parking lot where his car was flipped upside down on the other end of the lot, it was totaled.

“It was incredible," Kling said.

In the cold, darkness survivors worked together to rescue people trapped in the destroyed businesses and homes.

“Everybody was pitching in and looking after each other," Kling added.

At the corner of Airport Road and Whitesburg Drive, there is a memorial wall with 21 black bricks that honor those who perished. That area of town is where most of the deaths and injuries happened that fateful day. The tornado hit at 4:37 PM during rush hour with many of the victims trapped in their cars.

During the storm, WAAY 31 was the only television station on-air to help inform viewers that the tornado touched down. The station had purchased a generator which kept the power on.

"Things are different now, we have much better weather technology and the TV stations do such a great job alerting us to storms like this, back then we just didn't know, it hit us without any warning."