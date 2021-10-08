Huntsville Police Honor Guard honors Sgt. Nick Risner with a rifle salute

Sgt. Nick Risner received a hero's salute at his private burial Friday afternoon.

Agencies from all over Alabama came out to pay respects to their friend and colleague.

HPD's Honor Guard gives rifle salute for Sgt. Risner HPD's Honor Guard gives rifle salute for Sgt. Risner

One agency in particular had the honor of sending him off with a rifle salute.

"For them to ask us in their time, we're all family when one hurts and one needs help, we come and help them," says Sgt. Gary Trampas from Huntsville Police Department's Honor Guard.

He and seven other officers gave a hero's salute to our fallen officer.

"It's a huge honor," says Sgt. Trampas regarding the rifle salute.

They fired three volleys in honor of Sgt. Risner. It's a tradition that dates back centuries.

"It could have even gone back as far as Roman times. After they had a battle they would go out and collect the dead. And once they went to collect the dead, if a soldier came across one that they knew he would yell out the soldiers name three times to honor his sacrifice," explains Trampas.

This time, it's a sacrifice that hits close to home for all of North Alabama's law enforcement.

"Northern Alabama, our law enforcement we're all very close with each other. You'll see it when you see all the K9's here, they come from all over the place to be here," says Trampas.

After the rifle salute, they collected three of the spent cartridges to give to the family.

The cartridges signify duty, honor and sacrifice, three symbols that definitely represent Sgt. Risner.