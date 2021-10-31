Clear

HPD: wreck shuts down portion of I-565

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared.

Huntsville Police say a wreck on I-565 near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center has all eastbound lanes in that area shut down. 

The crash happened around 9:15 Sunday night. 

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to HPD.

Four vehicles were involved. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. 

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at the Old Madison Pike exit. 

The Sparkman Drive eastbound on-ramp is also closed. 

I-565 will reopen once the wreck is cleared, according to HPD.

