HPD unveils memorial brick for officer Keith Earle

Today, the Huntsville Police Department honored fallen police officer Keith Earle.

Officer Earle died in April after being injured in a wreck while on duty. Less than an hour before that wreck, he was involved in another wreck.

Officer Earle's brick is now laid with other Huntsville police officers who have died in the line of duty. Huntsville police also plan to add a memorial at the north precinct.

"Today is not about grieving his loss. It's about celebrating his service, his sacrifice to professionalism and his sacrifice to the city," said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray.

Police Chief Mark McMurray remembers the time he was trying to chase three teenagers for stealing items in North Huntsville. He figured what better person to call other than officer Earle.

Officer Earle worked in the north Huntsville precinct for 26 years. Captain Jeffery Rice who worked with him said he built a relationship with the community.

"Because Keith did know everyone, he was able to help solve crime and he was able to make the community a safer and better place," said Captain Jeffery Rice.

Officer Earle's widow along with Chief McMurray unveiled the memorial brick. Officers and family laid roses on top of his name.

"Brother, we appreciate you. We love you. Thank you. Thank you for everything you've done for this community.Thank you for being a selfless servant. Thank you for being a good friend," Captain Rice said.

Officer Earle will also be remembered at the 2019 National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. next May.