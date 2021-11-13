HPD: pedestrian hit by vehicle taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Huntsville Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
It happened around 5:20 Saturday evening near University and Wynn Drives.
Roads have reopened in that area.
It happened near University and Wynn Drives.
Huntsville Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
It happened around 5:20 Saturday evening near University and Wynn Drives.
Roads have reopened in that area.