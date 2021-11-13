Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

HPD: pedestrian hit by vehicle taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

It happened near University and Wynn Drives.

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 6:53 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2021 7:02 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Huntsville Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle. 

It happened around 5:20 Saturday evening near University and Wynn Drives. 

Roads have reopened in that area. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events