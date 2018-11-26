HPD: one person shot on Rochelle Drive

According to Huntsville police, one person has been shot on Rochelle Drive in north Huntsville.
The person shot has non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have a suspect in custody.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
