HPD: one person shot on Rochelle Drive

Rochelle Drive is in north Huntsville.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

According to Huntsville police, one person has been shot on Rochelle Drive in north Huntsville.

The person shot has non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

