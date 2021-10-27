Drug overdose preparedness, HPD now carrying Narcan

A few months ago Huntsville Police started carrying Narcan with them at all times.

Since then, WAAY 31 has learned they've already had to administer it at least a dozen times.

"Unfortunately that is a very tragic incident that is taking place right then and there," Huntsville Police Sgt. Karl Kissich said when referring to this video out of Birmingham.

The video shows a deputy saving a 1-year-old by using Narcan.

"Thankfully those deputies were equipped with the Narcan to get the ball rolling in the right direction," Sgt. Kissich said.

Thanks to a partnership between HPD, the Alabama Department of Health and HEMSI, Huntsville Police started carrying Narcan in the Spring.

HPD says they're glad to have it.

Now least 30 officers are carrying the life-saving drug with them at all times.

That includes field training officers, DUI task force officers, and members of the North Alabama Task Force.

"These are many times the very first responding officers to so many of these drug overdoses, Sgt. Kissich said. "We wanted to make sure they are equipped and that they could quickly deploy the Narcan when it, is absolutely needed."

Sgt. Kissich says there are people in Huntsville who are alive now because police officers have been equipped with that tool.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says every 4 to 5 days someone in Madison County passes away because of an overdose.

Typically, Berryhill says, they're in their 20's.

Berryhill says the most recent overdose death was on Monday.

70% of them involve an opioid.

Berryhill says the more people that have Narcan, the better.

A sentiment echoed by those whose job it is to protect and serve our community.

"We are very, very grateful that we have that tool in our tool kit," Sgt. Kissich said.

WAAY 31 learned Madison County Sheriff's deputies do not carry Narcan.

Morgan County deputies do, and they've administered it 17 times so far this year.

Colbert County Sheriff's deputies also carry Narcan and they're about to get a new supply.

HEMSI says all of their paramedics and EMT's have Narcan with them at all times and can administer it in a few different ways.

HEMSI also says they use Narcan on someone every single day, and the quicker it's administered, the better off someone will likely be.

Drug Addiction Resources in North Alabama include:

PARTNERSHIP FOR A DRUG FREE COMMUNITY: 256-539-7339

COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP OF NORTH ALABAMA: 256-355-7843

NOT ONE MORE ALABAMA: 256-384-055

S.A.M.H.S.A: 844-307-1760