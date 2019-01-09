Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Reports: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts enters NCAA transfer portal Full Story

HPD looking for suspect after overnight burglary at Metro PCS on University Dr.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigations at 256-427-7270.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 12:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 3:23 a.m. to an alarm at the Metro PCS at 3016 University Drive to find that the front glass had been busted out.

Officers cleared the building and the bussiness's key holder arrived. While watching the surveillance video, it was identified that a white male had thrown a rock through the window and attempted to take a displayed phone from a shelf inside. He was not successful and then left the store on foot through the front glass.

No injuries were reported. This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about the incident can call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigations at 256-427-7270.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events