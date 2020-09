Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting near Academy Sports + Outdoors Saturday.

Police said no one was injured and there is no threat to the public. Investigators are looking for a black truck they believe a possible shooting suspect was driving.

Police add those who were involved have left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact them at 256-427-7009.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as we gather it.