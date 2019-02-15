HPD investigating ATV rollover crash

Huntsville Police are investigating after responding to the scene of a rollover crash.
Officers told us it was an ATV or all-terrain vehicle that had flipped over at the intersection of Marymount Drive and Stringfield Road in Huntsville. It happened just before five Friday morning. Police told us when they arrived, there was no one around. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.
No word on a driver.
