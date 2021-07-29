Clear
HPD investigate convenience store shooting, 2 people hurt

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 11:22 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

Two men were wounded in a shooting outside a North Huntsville convenience store Thursday night.

One victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds while the second person was treated at the scene.

Investigators on the scene said several shots were fired and several shell casings were being counted around the gas pumps.

At least four customers cars remained parked at the gas pumps outside Sophia's Food Mart at 611 Highway 72 East while police investigated the scene. Investigators are still looking to identify and locate the shooter.

