HPD: Man's medical condition most likely led to crash, death

Huntsville Police say a man is now dead after a medical incident following a crash Saturday night at the Jack’s on 3314 Wall Triana Highway.

On Saturday, January 12 around 9 p.m., Jeffrey Draper, 56, was driving his car down Wall Triana Highway and pulled into the parking lot of Jack’s. This is when he struck an unoccupied vehicle.

According to Huntsville Police, when officers first arrived, Draper was alert and oriented. He said he'd pulled into the parking lot because he felt sick and then lost control of his vehicle and struck the other car at a low speed. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Police say Draper didn't show signs of trauma or injuries from the crash but that he requested to be taken to Madison Hospital because he still felt ill. HEMSI responded to the scene and was preparing to transport him when he lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Paramedics performed CPR and transported Draper to Huntsville Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after. Huntsville Police say neither drug use, alcohol consumption or the crash are believed to be a factor in his death.

Police say a medical condition most likely caused the crash and led to Draper's death.