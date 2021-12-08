Clear

HPD: Man shot, drives to gas station where clerk calls 911

The scene where HPD says a clerk called 911 after a shooting victim came into the store and collapsed.

The victim is a man in his twenties and is expected to survive. Police say he was shot in the chest.

Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Huntsville Police are on-scene of a shooting call at the Circle K gas station on University Drive Wednesday morning.

Police on-scene tell WAAY 31 they believe the victim was shot elsewhere. Police say they got a shots fired 911 call from Rime Village Drive about three minutes before receiving a call that a man was shot and had collapsed at the Circle K. Investigators believe the two incidents may be related.

HPD says the Circle K clerk called 911 after the man shot stumbled into the store and collapsed in front of the counter.

Police say the victim is a man in his twenties and was shot in the chest. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. Watch a live report HERE at 6:30 a.m.

