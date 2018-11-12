HPD Investigating overnight armed robbery

Huntsville Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Huntsville Waffle House.

Police told WAAY 31 the 911 call came in around 4:40 Monday morning about a robbery at the Waffle House on Bailey Creek Circle in Southeast Huntsville. Officers told us three teenagers armed with guns went into the restaurant and demanded money. They were able to get away with $500 cash and two cell phones from customers.

Huntsville Police did bring out the police dogs to help search for the suspects. Police told us the dogs lost the trail but they are looking to the teenagers around Legacy Farms.

WAAY 31 will continue to watch this story as it develops and update this story as we get them.