HPD: Active search for suspect who stole a car near a local Walmart

Huntsville Police have a perimeter set up near the Walmart on Sparkman Drive as they search for someone who stole a car Friday morning.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 5:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 5:29 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Police are investigating after they said someone stole a vehicle early Friday morning.

It happened at 4:30 AM near the Walmart on Sparkman Drive. When police arrived, they told us a man was driving away from the scene, and when he saw the patrol cars, that's when the man jumped out of the moving car and took off running. That car came to a stop in a ditch on the side of the road. Police K9's were brought in to help search for the suspect, however, they didn't find anything.

Police told WAAY 31 they are talking with the owner of the stolen vehicle. There were no injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing.

