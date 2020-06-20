HPD: 2 dead following early morning crash on Highway 72

Two people are dead following a crash that Huntsville Police said was due in part to the car travelling "at an extremely high rate of speed at the time of the crash."

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning along Highway 72 near the intersection of Christopher Drive.

Officers said Huntsville resident Jordan Tyler Sumlin, 19, was driving with Athens resident Jessica Erin Jolley, 19, as his passenger. Their car was heading westbound on Highway 72 when Sumlin went off the road and hit a brick culvert.

Investigators said Jolley was pronounced dead at the scene and Sumlin was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead about two hours later.

Families of both Jolley and Sumlin were notified of the wreck.