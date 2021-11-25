Huntsville Police Department keeping shoppers safe this holiday season

Shoppers aren't the only ones preparing for Black Friday. The Huntsville Police Department is gearing up as well, to keep shoppers safe this holiday season.

Costumers can expect added security at malls from Black Friday all the way through Christmas Eve. Some of the busiest shopping areas like Parkway Place mall and Bridge Street Town Centre will have an increased police presence so costumers can feel safe as they purchase all of their stocking stuffers.

HPD keeping shoppers safe HPD keeping shoppers safe

"We feel that if you see police presence you're going to feel a lot more comfortable walking back and forth to your car, particularly since it gets dark early nowadays," says Sergeant Rosalind White, the public information officer for HPD.

HPD is lending a helping hand this holiday season to deter shoplifters while customers are on a gift buying spree.

"They're going to monitor the parking lots, and stores of highly frequent areas that are going to be busy during the holiday season," explains Sgt. White.

She says officers are always happy to take on extra shifts around the holidays.

"Safe shop detail has been going on for 22 years now, and again it's something that we do to make a safe and enjoyable experience for everybody," says Sgt. White.

She says even with the increased police presence, you should not flaunt your purchases.

"We advise everyone to be aware of your surroundings, make sure you lock your vehicles, store all your valuables out of sight," says Sgt. White.

When you return home from the mall, Sgt. White says, "Don't discard whatever products you do get outside your home because that kind of lets them know what kind of products you have inside your house."

As you are out buying gifts for the entire family, know that law enforcement is giving you a gift as well.

"As a benefit to the community, so they have high visibility of police force and they feel comfortable shopping knowing that there's police around to help them get to their cars and stuff," says Sgt. White.

There are about twenty officers from every precinct participating in the safe shop detail.