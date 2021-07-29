HEMSI received the most amount of heat-related calls on Wednesday

Thursday's the hottest day we've experienced in North Alabama so far in 2021. A HEMSI spokesman, Don Webster, said they saw the most amount of heat-related calls on Wednesday than any other day this year.

WAAY 31 spoke with HEMSI to learn how you can protect yourself and others in this sweltering heat.

Normally on a bright sunny day, Big Spring Park would be filled with people. While Thursday was a bright and sunny day, it was also in the high 90's. Being out in those temperatures for a long time can lead to heat exhaustion, and even worse, heatstroke.

Webster said you need to check a few things if you think someone may be suffering a heat-related illness.

“Evaluate the person. Are they talking, are they making sense in their communication skills, you know, are they staggering, being able to walk straight, sit up straight, answer your questions in a normal manner?” said Webster.

Heat-related illnesses can start off just as heat exhaustion where someone experiences:

heavy sweating

cold and clammy skin

dizziness

fainting

"They get out and they start getting dizzy, light-headed, their heart rate increases," said Webster. "They start getting light-headed up until the point of passing out."

Heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke if the symptoms get worse or last longer than 20 minutes.

It's important to get someone out of the sun and into cooler temperatures ASAP.

Webster said the majority of the calls they received on Wednesday were from people working outside.

A spokesman with the construction company Breland Company, Joey Ceci, said none of their workers have gotten a heat-related illness this year. They try to make sure all the workers take plenty of breaks and listen to their bodies.

“There are times you sometimes have to say, ‘I just have to take a break,’" said Ceci. "You get to go sit in a truck, maybe turn on the air conditioner for a little while, catch your breath, get a Gatorade, and decide whether or not you can come back to work or maybe you come back the next day.”

It's important to continue checking in on people if they experienced heat exhaustion. Webster said the majority of their calls come in the early evening for heat-related illnesses.