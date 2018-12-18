HEMSI delivers more than 100 gifts to kids

Clear
HEMSI employees partnered with the YMCA to deliver more than 100 gifts to dozens of kids at the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Dozens of kids in Huntsville got an early taste of Christmas Tuesday morning.

The paramedic company has delivered toys for children for more than a decade. Community Relations Officer Don Webster said for some of these children, this may be the only present they receive this holiday season.

"We want to do everything we can to make sure they have a great Christmas and it touches our hearts to give to children and small kids like this," Webster said.

He added that opportunities like this are also good becaue they help remind kids that paramedics are good people in their community who don't only show up when something goes wrong.

