Dozens of kids in Huntsville got an early taste of Christmas Tuesday morning.
HEMSI employees partnered with the YMCA to deliver more than 100 gifts to dozens of kids at the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center.
The paramedic company has delivered toys for children for more than a decade. Community Relations Officer Don Webster said for some of these children, this may be the only present they receive this holiday season.
"We want to do everything we can to make sure they have a great Christmas and it touches our hearts to give to children and small kids like this," Webster said.
He added that opportunities like this are also good becaue they help remind kids that paramedics are good people in their community who don't only show up when something goes wrong.
Related Content
- HEMSI delivers more than 100 gifts to kids
- HEMSI, United Way deliver gifts to local kids
- Non-profit delivers gifts to local families, veterans
- Police, fire, HEMSI respond to wreck on US 72 near Shields Road
- Madison man turns 100
- Holiday Gift Ideas for Dad
- Service dog delivers puppies in airport
- Keeping your holiday gifts safe from thieves
- Holiday tech gift ideas for music lovers
- Businesses create incentives to purchase gift cards