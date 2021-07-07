Clear

HEMSI, Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to numerous firework-related calls over holiday weekend

Officials say no one had to be transported to the hospital as a result of the fireworks, but they did respond to multiple calls for service over the holiday weekend.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:05 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says there were just under a dozen calls for service over the holiday weekend related to fireworks.

Officials say there were seven calls the evening of July 4 for outdoor grass fires. Also on July 4, fireworks caught pine straw on fire on the roof of a house in the 4800 block of Rumson Road. A neighbor used a garden hose to limit damage to the house until fire crews responded. Damage was minor.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 3, a juvenile lit a firework and put it inside of a hole in the wall of a house in the 1800 block of Canterbury Circle resulting in minor damage to the house.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster says they responded to two calls of burns to the hand as a result of fireworks on Sunday. One was in New Market, the other was in South Huntsville. Webster said neither person was transported to the hospital.

