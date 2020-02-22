HEMSI: 4 inmates suffer apparent overdoses at Madison County Jail

Four inmates are receiving treatment at Huntsville Hospital after they had apparent overdoses.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the Madison County Jail inmates received treatment at the jail before they were transported to the hospital. Paramedics were called to the jail at 5:33 p.m. Saturday evening.

Two of them were transported in serious condition and the other two were in non-life threatening status. All of the inmates were male, according to Webster.

The type of substance the inmates came into contact will be determined once a toxicology is done at the hospital.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the jail and is working to get more information on the apparent overdoses. This story will be updated with the latest information.