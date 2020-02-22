Clear
BREAKING NEWS HEMSI: 4 inmates overdoses at Madison County Jail Full Story

HEMSI: 4 inmates suffer apparent overdoses at Madison County Jail

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the four inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital after suffering apparent overdoes on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the four inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital after suffering apparent overdoes on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Two of the inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 7:05 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2020 7:13 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Four inmates are receiving treatment at Huntsville Hospital after they had apparent overdoses.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the Madison County Jail inmates received treatment at the jail before they were transported to the hospital. Paramedics were called to the jail at 5:33 p.m. Saturday evening.

Two of them were transported in serious condition and the other two were in non-life threatening status. All of the inmates were male, according to Webster.

The type of substance the inmates came into contact will be determined once a toxicology is done at the hospital.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the jail and is working to get more information on the apparent overdoses. This story will be updated with the latest information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events