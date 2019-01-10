HCS board member: private school student snuck into a Huntsville City high school for days without being noticed

At Thursday night's Huntsville City Schools board meeting district five representative Pam Hill said a student from a private school was caught sneaking into and sitting in on classes in a city high school and no one noticed for days.

Hill's announcement was the first time the superintendent and district spokesperson heard anything about the incident.

According to Hill, for the last two days a private school student has sat in on every class period at a Huntsville city high school.

We asked Hill which high school and private school, and she said she needed to tell the superintendent that information before going public with it.

Hill said the private school student was caught by one teacher in one class. She went on to say when the student was caught they were expelled from their private school. Hill said the student then tried to set a desk on fire at the private school.

"That's what we want in our schools? And we didn't even take roll?" Hill said.

Before talking about the incident Hill anonymously addressed the "person whose already handled this." It sounds like the issue has already been resolved, but we will continue to follow up with the district and bring you updates on air and online.