HC Blake Co. hosts job fair

A plumbing, heating and cooling company in Huntsville is looking for workers.

HC Blake Co. hosted a job fair Thursday to hire for numerous positions. For new applicants, their previous line of work did not have to be related to cooling, heating electrical and/or plumbing.

"We’re looking for good people. People from any industry, it does not really matter," said Jim Batson, President of HC Blake Co.

Batson says a key reason for this job fair is because he understands the need for quality employees in a growing city.

"This is for our growth. Huntsville is growing and we're growing with Huntsville," said Batson.

While Batson is seeking to hire for a multitude of positions, his primary focus is hiring and training for a trade.

"We're looking for about 15 men or women who want to be dedicated to going through our training academy, and we want to train them for their trade" Batson said. "There's different trades like construction trades and service trades."

Batson hosts a full-fledged academy where those getting trained for their particular trade receive compensation.

"I pay them to be trained. They work inside of my facility for eight to ten hours a day to learn that trade."

Batson also mentioned he would like to see more women in his academy.

"I would love to see a 50/50 or more of women come into the trades," said Batson

Batson has this advice for any new applicant: Bring a passion for learning.

"If you have a desire to learn, we can teach you," Batson said.

HC Blake Co. will also be looking to fill positions such as engineers, operations, supply chain management and more.

Learn more about job opportunities HERE