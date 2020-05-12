Alabama gyms re-opening brings stricter coronavirus guidelines

Members took full advantage as gyms were able to re-open Monday.

But, the re-opening brought a number of changes inside.

Gym owners told WAAY 31 staff members are cleaning machines regularly, walking around and making sure members are social distancing and some are even taking temperatures of members before they can workout. They say these are some big changes, but safety is a top priority so it's worth it.

"We are very fortunate to be back open, we're happy to be back open obviously," Wayne Alford, the owner of 24E Health Club, said.

Alford's 24E Health Clubs re-opened Monday,and were met with a high turnout from excited members.

He said he's making sure all five locations follow all of the recommendations on sanitation and social distancing practices from the small business administration.

"We bought foggers and disinfected everything inside the clubs," he said.

Alford said the loss of revenue while being shut down was just one of the reasons he chose to open up as soon as he could

"All during that time we did not draft our members so we basically had zero income for 7 weeks," Alford said.

But, some Madison County gym owners didn't rush to re-open.

"All of our original plans were to open back up on the 18th, next Monday so we felt like instead of trying to scramble to just execute our plan which was going to be done later this week," Blaire Morris, the owner of IronTribe fitness, said.

Morris said that plan included sanitizing the entire gym, cleaning all equipment and taping squares on the mat so everyone can workout in their own space while staying six feet apart.

Morris says Irontribe will re-open Wednesday and taking the extra day to make sure their gym is fully prepared was worth it, even though they're looking forward to having everyone back.

"We're so excited and my team they can't wait to get back and start having that interaction with their clients, face to face and not behind a video conference call," Morris said.

Members are also utilizing the sanitation stations and sanitizers as well because they say they want to make sure these gyms can stay open and everyone stays healthy.