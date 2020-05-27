Muscle Shoals gym owner adjusting business to stay ahead of coronavirus impacts

As major chain fitness centers like Golds Gym file for bankruptcy due to coronavirus, WAAY 31 wanted to know how local gyms are doing.

Frankie Guerra owns No Doubt Fitness in Muscle Shoals. He said he's adjusting his business model to stay ahead of the curve.

"I think there will be a day when open box gyms will be a scary idea to be in public or among a bunch of people [working out]", said Guerra.

At Guerra's gym, it's not just about lifting weights. A big part is appointment-only, one-on-one training. He said the coronavirus pandemic pushed him to change his business plan to focus more on catering to people who want to avoid this type of setting.

"I think for all of us it's still the unknown but we've had the most amount of people really start seeing our value in the private and personal training, especially with home gyms picking up," said Guerra.

Guerra said while his business was shut down because of the state's coronavirus health orders they rolled with the punches and didn't lose as many clients as a lot of gyms.

"We did a lot of at-home training with live videos and those things. It's forced us to be innovative and have to come up with new ways to service our clients," said Guerra.

Now, Guerra said they are running a new program where customers get 12 weeks of training and equipment to take home. He said the biggest key to fitness is consistency.

"They are going to learn how to workout efficiently and safely on this equipment the trainers are going to be with them 100% of the way and at the end of our program they get to take that home gym and put it in their garage. Then we are going to create a program online where they can check in with us," said Guerra.

Guerra said his business has stayed mostly the same but the new program that caters to home workouts is picking up steam.