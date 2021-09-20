Gutty performance lands Alabama A&M's Quarles SWAC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Senior running back Gary Quarles (Cottondale, Ala.) delivered through rain-soaked conditions the league opener this past week and has now reaped the rewards as he has been named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week as announced by that organization on Monday, September 20.

Quarles delivered a clutch performance on national television as he played a key role in the Bulldog's 30-27 SWAC victory at league newcomer Bethune-Cookman (9/16).

Toting the rock 27 times, the diminutive tailback played like a bruising back as he tenderized the defense for 101 yards (especially early on) and made an impact as a receiver. With the latter he snagged three balls for 46 yards and helped keep the defense guessing in the Bulldogs first game of their SWAC title defense.

The Bulldogs and Quarles return to action on Saturday, September 25 when they travel to Mobile, Alabama for the Gulf Coast Classic. That matchup will feature NCAA Division II Tuskegee and kickoff at 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.