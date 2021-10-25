Gusty winds and sunny after Monday morning's cold front

Shower chances will rapidly come to an end from west to east through the late morning and into Monday afternoon. Thankfully mostly just a rain event for north Alabama today. A stray storm can't be ruled out but most if not all just see plain showers.

The cold front responsible for this morning's rain will race through north Alabama by the early afternoon today. By mid-afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies take over with highs in the mid-70s. However, it will be windy with west winds gusting up to 30 mph this afternoon.

North Alabama remains dry Tuesday and just about all of Wednesday. The next cold front which will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the early morning hours Thursday. It expect wet weather to stick around through Friday but Halloween weekend will be dry!