Gus Malzahn close to new deal with Auburn

It's been quite the couple of days after the Iron Bowl. The rumor mill swirled about Bob Stoops meeting with the Tigers, but he denied allegations to USA Today, and on Tuesday, Auburn Undercover reported Gus Malzahn is close to signing a new deal with Auburn to stay with the program.

Phillip Marshall reported the new deal includes a reduced buyout from his upwards $32 million buyout that stands at the moment and other limitations, including approval for Gus to hire or fire any coaches.