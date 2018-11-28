Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sparkman High School placed on lockdown Full Story

Gus Malzahn close to new deal with Auburn

Auburn's head coach is in the hot seat, facing a new deal to stay with the team.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's been quite the couple of days after the Iron Bowl. The rumor mill swirled about Bob Stoops meeting with the Tigers, but he denied allegations to USA Today, and on Tuesday, Auburn Undercover reported Gus Malzahn is close to signing a new deal with Auburn to stay with the program. 

Phillip Marshall reported the new deal includes a reduced buyout from his upwards $32 million buyout that stands at the moment and other limitations, including approval for Gus to hire or fire any coaches. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events