Gus Malzahn Staying at Auburn

Auburn Football Head Coach Gus Malzahn will stay the head coach of the Tigers.

According to Auburn Undercover's Phillip Marshall, Malzahn told his assistant coaches during their Sunday staff meeting that he isn't going anywhere. It has also been confirmed with university President Steven Leath and trustee Raymond Harbert, who has been represented Leath during the negotiations with Malzahn.

Something we still don't know is what agreement Malzahn and Leath came to about if the head coach will have a decreased buyout and restrictions on paying his assistant coaches.

One thing's for sure though, Auburn football can finally stop holding its breath and focus on preparing for its bowl game.

Tiger fans break out your cowboy boots because this team is headed to the Music City Bowl where they'll face Purdue.

This will be the first football match up between Auburn and Purdue.

One notable moment for Purdue in this 2018-19 season was that big 49-20 win over Ohio State.

Auburn-Purdue will battle it out at Nissan Field on December 28, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. (CT).