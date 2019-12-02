Gus Malzahn Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Auburn Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Coach Malzahn and the No. 15 Tigers came away with a home victory over in-state rival No. 5 Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, holding off the Crimson Tide in a 48-45 shootout. In a game that featured 11 lead changes and represented the second-highest scoring Iron Bowl in series history, it was the Auburn defense that came up big scoring two touchdowns off of interceptions and keeping the Crimson Tide offense scoreless for the final 13 minutes of the contest.

“The Iron Bowl seems to always have massive implications on the College Football Playoff, and that was certainly the case again this year,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “In a back-and-forth affair, Auburn was able to make crucial plays when it mattered most. Rivalry games always meant a great deal to Coach Dodd. He would have loved the coaching chess match that played out during the game.”

Malzahn was named Auburn’s 26th head coach in 2013 after serving as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2009 to 2011, and then as Arkansas State’s head coach in 2012. Since becoming head coach six years ago, Malzahn has led the Tigers to a 62-30 record, six consecutive bowl games, a Southeastern Conference Championship, two SEC West Division titles and an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game. Under Malzahn, Auburn became the first team to ever defeat two CFP No. 1-ranked teams during the same season in 2017.

In addition to Auburn’s on-field accolades under Malzahn, the program has also made significant strides in the classroom under his leadership. The Tigers earned an Academic Progress Rating (APR) score of 982 last season, which represented the third-highest score in the SEC.

In addition to his coaching duties, Malzahn and his wife Kristi recently created the Malzahn Family Foundation, Inc., with the goal to give back to the local Auburn community. Currently, the Foundation is working to raise money to rebuild homes for survivors of the deadly tornado that struck Beauregard, Alabama, in early March.

“Coach Malzahn has been an incredible presence for the Auburn program both on and off the field,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “In a season where the Tigers faced one of the toughest schedules in college football, they’ve found a way to persevere, not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well.”

The Dodd Trophy presented by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2019 season. The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week for this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.