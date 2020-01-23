Gurley sex offender indicted for impersonating a Madison County Sheriff's Investigator

A Gurley man on the national sex offender registry was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for the charge of Impersonating a Police Officer.

According to court records, Thomas Odell Martin, 49, told a victim that he was Sgt. Moody (described as "Investigator Moody in another document) and that an warrant would be issued for the victim's arrest if he didn't follow Martin's instructions.

Documents don't detail what those instructions were, but stated that the offense happened on or about January 5, 2019.

Back in 2002, Martin was indicted on charges of Rape First-Degree and Sexual Abuse First-Degree. He pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse charge and was sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation.

He also pleaded guilty to a SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) violation in 2015.

For this new charge, Martin is scheduled to be in court for an arraignment hearing on February 13, 2020. His case is set to go to trial on March 23, 2020.