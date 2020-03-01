Gurley recreation center construction delayed due to rain

Residents in Gurley are upset more rain in the forecast could delay the construction of the new Gurley recreation center.

The new center located on 3rd Street was scheduled to be completed last November, but Madison County Commissioner, Craig Hill, says the non-stop rain has delayed it's progress.

Commissioner Craig Hill says the construction can't be done when it rains because crews cannot move the wet soil easily.

"I thought it was a pretty cool thing, one day I went outside and i saw they were tearing down the old one. I was like, it's about time we got a new one going," said Gurley resident, Cade Hutchens.

It was all excitement a year ago. That's when people in Gurley learned they'd be getting a new rec center.

"I'm anxious to see what it's going to be. I'd like to see it come up," said Hutchens.

That center was supposed to be open last November. Commissioner Craig Hill says the rainy weather is delaying construction.

"We're waiting on it. We'll be glad when it gets here. It's been a while. I know a lot of people this basketball season were waiting on it to be built," said Gurley resident, Kenny Hill.

Now residents nearby say they are getting frustrated that the project is taking so long.

"This rain needs to quit. We need it built. We got plans going up and things that need to be built," said Hutchens.

"I understand the delay. The rain is rough," said Kenny Hill.

Commissioner Hill says once the rain stops, construction will be quick. His hope is the new rec center will be open by October this year.

"It was frustrating at first, but then you realize we are lucky to be getting one at all," said Kenny Hill.

"We need some dry days. We just need some dry weather," said Hutchens.

Commissioner Hill says several other projects are also being delayed across the county, including the bridge project on Old Highway 431 and the construction of the New Hope recreation center.