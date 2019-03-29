Gurley police recover stolen emergency vehicle

The Gurley Police Department says it has recovered a stolen medical SUV.
Police say the medical vehicle was stolen out of an employee's driveway on Tuesday. They said the SUV, including the medical equipment inside, is worth about $80,000.
The employee also had a gun stolen out of his personal car.
For more information about the crime spree in Gurley, click HERE.
