Gurley police recover stolen emergency vehicle

Gurley Volunteer Fire Department Medical SUV; Courtesy of Gurley Police Department

Police said the SUV, including the medical equipment inside, is worth about $80,000.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Gurley Police Department says it has recovered a stolen medical SUV.

Police say the medical vehicle was stolen out of an employee's driveway on Tuesday. They said the SUV, including the medical equipment inside, is worth about $80,000.

The employee also had a gun stolen out of his personal car.

For more information about the crime spree in Gurley, click HERE.

Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

