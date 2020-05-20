Gurley police look for suspect stealing mailboxes, damaging street signs

Gurley police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a mailbox and damaging property in the town.

The department says a report was recently made about a suspected stolen mailbox, and it’s received messages about other mailboxes being damaged. There’s also been damage to street signs.

On Wednesday, thanks to a postal employee, police found the stolen mailbox and are working to return it to its rightful owner.

Police ask that if you've been a victim of similar activity, call (256) 776-3313 to report it.