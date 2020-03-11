Clear
BREAKING NEWS Second body found in Tennessee River in search for missing high school fishing team Full Story

Gurley police: Little Cove Road closed between McMullen Road, Rock Cut Road due to wreck

Credit: The Gurley Police Department

Alabama State Troopers and a cleanup crew are responding to the scene.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 11:32 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:45 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Gurley police say Little Cove Road is closed until further notice between McMullen Road and Rock Cut Road due to a wreck involving a commercial vehicle.

Alabama State Troopers and a cleanup crew are responding to the scene.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events