Gurley police say Little Cove Road is closed until further notice between McMullen Road and Rock Cut Road due to a wreck involving a commercial vehicle.
Alabama State Troopers and a cleanup crew are responding to the scene.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Related Content
- Gurley police: Little Cove Road closed between McMullen Road, Rock Cut Road due to wreck
- One dead after wreck at Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville
- Athens road closed after 2-vehicle wreck
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- North Alabama roads closed due to flooding
- Intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road, Toney Road in Madison County closed due to wreck
- Madison police: Avoid County Line Road and Mill Road due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Road Closure
- Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck
- Huntsville police close eastbound lanes of HWY 72 E at Shields Road due to wreck
Scroll for more content...