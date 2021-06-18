Gurley man charged with attempted murder, more after chase leads to officer-involved shooting

Christopher Matthews, 33, of Gurley, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, resisting arrest, and attempt to flee and elude following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Gurley.

A Gurley Police Officer was responding to the area of Wood Street and Gate Street in Gurley for a suspicious person call about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release:

The officer asked for assistance and a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy responded. The Officer and Deputy confronted Matthews and he fled on foot between two houses.

While running, Matthews fired multiple shots from a handgun at the officer and deputy.

The Gurley Police Officer returned fire and Matthews was struck twice.

Neither the officer nor the deputy were hit.

The deputy and officer immediately rendered first-aid until EMT’s arrived and Matthews was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.