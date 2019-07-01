Gurley Recreational Center gutted for start of demolition process

The Gurley Rec Center is one for the history books Monday afternoon.

Madison County is building a new one and is getting the old building ready for demolition.

The Gurley Recreational Center has been open for more than 50 years. On Monday, it officially closed its doors for 4 months as the county prepares for a whole new building.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said they have set aside $1 million for the new center. They've now finished gutting the building and plan to start knocking down walls by next Monday.

While we don't know specifics about the new center's design, we do know it will have higher ceilings so people can play volleyball. Commissioner Hill did tell WAAY 31 they want to make it a place for children and the elderly.

The Gurley Senior Center uses the gym every morning and the manager said this is something they've wanted for a long time.

"We’re here in the mornings and we keep it busy in the morning time for our activities, but at night, the parking lot is full of kids from the community, and they have all kinds of sports for every different kind of season," said Mary-Ann Schnur, the manager of the Gurley Senior Center.

Most of the seniors at the center said they can't wait to go back to the gym and get back to their daily exercises. Commissioner Hill said weather permitting, they plan to open the new rec center on November 1st.

New Hope is getting a new rec center as well. That center won't be demolished. It will be renovated with a building addition.