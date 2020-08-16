Gurley Police search for man accused of beating 3 people with a baseball bat

Gurley Police are searching for a man they said beat three people using a baseball bat.

Officers responded to the area of Gurley Pike and Capers Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning in response to an assault call. A man, later identified as Eric Luttrell by investigators, assaulted the three victims and proceded to smash multiple windows and tried to break into a home.

Eric Luttrell from his March 18, 2020, arrest for identity theft and criminal mischief. (Source: Madison County Jail) Eric Luttrell from his March 18, 2020, arrest for identity theft and criminal mischief. (Source: Madison County Jail)

Investigators said Luttrell was able to run from the scene before they arrived. They said he is known to live in the New Market area. They said he followed one of the victims to the Gurley area.

That's when police said Luttrell beat not only his intended victim, but also the two people who were trying to defend that person.

Luttrell was most recently arrested on March 18, 2020, on charges of identity theft and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gurley Police Department at 256-468-1010.