Gurley police looking for mail thieves

Gurley police are looking for a silver Nissan Altima with damage to the passenger side doors. They believe it's involved in mail thefts on Keel Mountain.

WAAY 31 spoke to some homeowners about what they're doing to stay on alert. With someone stealing from mailboxes, it has them concerned. They said they’ll now lean on their neighbors for help.

"It's scary when it gets to the mailboxes, you know, because you don't know what mail you're supposed to get a lot of times," said Sue Cooper, who lives in Gurley.

Cooper has lived on Keel Mountain for nearly 60 years.

"It's become a little bit more crowded. I used to know everybody up here. I don't anymore," she said.

According to Gurley police, someone is looking into mailboxes and stealing mail from some of them.

Some neighbors we spoke to said they haven't received any mail in a few days and they're getting concerned. Cooper said she found out about the thefts on social media.

"That way, you can keep people informed that you don't live close by," she said.

Cooper says she's thankful for social media in times like this, but hopes more people pay attention to what's going on in their neighborhood.

"Know your neighbor, know what vehicles they drive, and you see anything suspicious, just report it," she said.

Right now, Gurley police are asking if you see the car or notice anything out of the ordinary, call their office. It is a federal offense to steal mail and if convicted, you could face up to five years in federal prison.