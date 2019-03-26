Gurley police looking for suspects who broke into 7 vehicles in one area

The Gurley Police Department is looking for the suspects who stole a medical SUV and two guns after an overnight crime spree.

The Gurley Volunteer Fire Department is looking for one of their medical vehicles that was stolen out of an employee's driveway on Tuesday. They said the SUV, including the medical equipment inside, is worth about $80,000.

The employee also had a gun stolen out of his personal car.

Police believe the suspects are also connected to six other vehicle break-ins nearby where a second gun was stolen. WAAY 31 spoke with the man who had items stolen out of his car, including the gun.

"Kind of go in that freak out, panic motion of oh no, there's a pistol stolen out of my car, it's mine... Uh what happens next you know?" said Jason McCord.

Gurley police say people who live in the area don't normally lock their car doors.

"This is very abnormal. It's not strange to have one burglary here or there, to have this many in the group that we've had is unusual," said Sergeant James Martin, of the Gurley Police Department.

Martin said his phone was ringing off the hook with reports of multiple burglaries Tuesday morning on McKinney Drive and Styles Drive.

McCord lives on Styles Drive and when he went to take his kids to school, he noticed someone had broke into his car. He was visibly upset about his gun being stolen, but he was more upset about his stolen laptop that had pictures of his family saved on it.

"It's irreplaceable, I mean that's just sentimental value that can't be replaced unless the laptop's found," said McCord.

He and his wife spent the entire day setting up security cameras all over their home. He said they've always had them, but never really had to use them until now.

"No matter where you're at, where you go about, where you live, you think that your piece of property and where you live and your belongings would be safe here, but it's not," said McCord.

McCord said he will now be locking up everything and keeping anything of value inside his home.

If you see the missing Gurley Fire Department vehicle or have any information about the theft or burglaries, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle is a 2015 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe with blue Madison County tags on it. Gurley police said this is an active investigation, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office is assisting them with the search.