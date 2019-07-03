Gurley gym officially torn down, new additions announced

Construction is underway at the new Gurley gym.

Crews started bulldozing the building on Tuesday. WAAY 31 spoke to people who live nearby about why they're ready for a new recreational center.

The new facility will have an indoor walking trail and many people we spoke with are excited about what's to come.

"Oh, we were in shock. It was like it was there the day before and now it's not there," said Gary Palmer, who lives down the street from the gym.

People who live near the gym said they had no idea it was going to be torn down so a new one can be built.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said they will spend around $1 million on the new center and hope to create a place for both children and the elderly.

"It'd be a good place for people in Gurley to get familiar with each other," said Palmer.

Palmer told WAAY 31 the gym has been there for years and a new building will be a nice addition for the community.

"A place that we can go and spend a day and meet people and socialize," he said.

The new gym is supposed to be completed in November and right now, there are no clear design plans for the gym, but it will have higher ceilings so people can play volleyball.

"Oh that's great because I'm ready to use it," said Palmer.

The only concern some people have is with how close the construction site is to the Gurley pool.

We spoke with Gurley Councilman Gary Boyett and he said the commission promised no damage would be done to the pool and construction would not disrupt activities.

Councilman Boyett said crews have done a good job so far with keeping all the debris inside the taped off area. The contract to build the gym will be up for bid starting next week.