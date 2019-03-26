The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a stolen Gurley Fire Department vehicle.
The gray 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe has VIN No. 2613 and a blue county tag 56218CO and a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm.
If you see the vehicle, call dispatch at 256-722-7181
Related Content
- Gurley Fire Department vehicle reported stolen
- State investigating fire at Gurley church
- Deputies investigate woman's death in Gurley
- Gurley business damaged, plants untouched after storm
- Man arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen
- 100 mph straight line winds caused damage in Gurley
- Chase with stolen vehicle ends in wreck
- Damage in Gurley from 100 mile per hour straight line winds
- Hellraisers keep ruining fire department's helipad
- Shoals fire departments extend help to Lawrenceburg
Scroll for more content...