Gurley Fire Department vehicle reported stolen

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a stolen Gurley Fire Department vehicle.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 11:45 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The gray 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe has VIN No. 2613 and a blue county tag 56218CO and a Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm.

If you see the vehicle, call dispatch at 256-722-7181

