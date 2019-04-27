Guntersville's school super is headed to South Korea

Guntersville’s school superintendent is headed to South Korea. Brett Stanton will go to the country in July as part of the state’s Alabama-Korea Education and Economic Partnership (A-KEEP).

This is the first time a superintendent from Alabama will make the trip. “I am thankful to A-KEEP, the Alabama-Korea Education and Economic Partnership, and the South Korean Ministry of Education for providing me with this unique honor and opportunity,” Stanton said.

Besides being a first for Alabama, the pick to send Stanton on the trip is also a first for the entire Southeast. Before now, educators from the east and west coasts were the only ones invited. That’s left a huge swath of the U.S. unrepresented by the global-Korean leadership program.

”I am humbled to have been selected to participate as the sole representative for our state as well as the southern region of the country on this upcoming trip to South Korea,” Stanton said. “I believe educational leaders have a responsibility to listen and learn in regards to diverse points of view related to culture, economics and education.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth made the announcement Thursday in Montgomery. State Senator Clay Scofield and Representative Wes Kitchens were there for the event.